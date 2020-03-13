Coronavirus Update: What to expect next

Beware of counterfeit money in Marion Marion Police Department has issued a warning to local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash. Police Chief Ray O'Neal...

Assessments Today, Registration Deadline Today is registration deadline and assessment day for youth baseball and softball. There will be an assessment from 10 a.m., until noon ...

Wilson Farm Road to Close Monday Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of Ky. 1905 (Wilson Farm Road) in eastern Crittenden County on Monday, Ma...

Machinery auction March 21 Click Image to Enlarge A farm machinery auction will be conducted in Marion March 21. The location is east of Marion on Ky. 654 South. F...