Coronavirus Update: What to expect next

|Public buildings such as the county
courthouse are taking precautions.
Today at 3pm the Crittenden County School District will make an announcement about its plans for school. It's anticipated that Crittenden, like most others in the state, will be closing for an extended period of time.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association this morning announced that it will be initiating a month-long dead period for all school sports and associated activities. The KHSAA dead period will last through April 12.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom says the jail's work release program is largely being shut down; however, outdoors programs like mowing crews and litter abatement will continue to some degree.
Visitation at area nursing homes is shut down, including family members.
Although Crittenden County Senior Center was still open and holding Bingo this morning, Gov. Andy Beshear has suggested that this facilities close, too. The local center will be making a decision later today. The governor said he's working to ensure that senior meal programs can continue if the senior center closes.
Today at approximately 3:30pm, The Crittenden Press will provide an update on this evolving situation so stay tuned to The-Press.com and our Facebook page for further details.