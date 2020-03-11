County kicks off U.S. Census enumeration process

Crittenden County Fiscal Court and other local leaders (above) have been working in earnest to prepare the county for the U.S. Census which officially begins tomorrow. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom was at the high school last week where he and others community leaders spoke with students about the enumeration process where everyone in the Untied States is counted. Newcom also signed a proclamation ensuring local support for the U.S. Census.
CENSUS PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, the 2020 Crittenden County Census is quickly approaching and Crittenden County Fiscal Court and other local governments need to ensure a maximum response rate; and
WHEREAS, Crittenden County must count every resident in order to be fully represented in both the Kentucky General Assembly and the United States Congress; and
WHEREAS, Crittenden County needs to maximize Census response rates among households in the County, as low response rates can result in undercounts of population and affect Congressional apportionment and funding levels for local programs; and
WHEREAS, local preparations for the 2020 Census will include the Crittenden County Complete Count Committee, a group of local elected officials and community leaders, tasked to encourage all households to participate in the Census; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROMCLAIMED, that Crittenden County supports the Crittenden County Complete Count Committee, who will be engaging in publicity, outreach, and educational efforts with community leaders in an effort to overcome cultural, economic and linguistic barriers regarding to participation in the Census; and
BE IT FURTHER PROCLAIMED by the Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom urges all local governments and citizens to fully prepare for and participate in planning for the 2020 Census.