Farmers have until March 16 to sign up

Deadline is March 16 to make what is likely one of the most important business decisions you will make for your farming operation this year.
If you have not already visited your local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county office to make your election for either the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) program and to sign your annual enrollment contract, you should call and make your appointment now.
Many farmers are gearing up to head to the field for spring planting, but it is importance to not let this deadline get lost in the hectic day-to-day obligations of farm life, said Brian Lacefield, executive director of Kentucky USDA Farm Service Agency.
If farmers fail to enroll for 2019 ARC or PLC, they will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2019 crop year.
ARC and PLC provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms. These programs cover 20 commodities produced in the U.S.
FSA anticipates more than 1.7 million producers will enroll in ARC and PLC – that’s a lot of producers to assist in a short period of time.