Wednesday, March 18, 2020
First United Bank limits lobby traffic
NEWS RELEASE FROM THE BANK
At First United Bank, we have made the decision to serve customers at the drive thru and by appointment only, to keep our staff safe and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Effective March 18, 2020, customers whose transactions cannot be handled through the drive thru can make an appointment by calling 270-821-5555 to be connected to the banking center of their choice.
This is a very fluid situation. If further changes in our service model are needed, we will communicate those changes in a timely manner.
Our goal is to continue to serve our customers’ needs, while following the guidelines of the State and Federal Government during this pandemic event.
We appreciate your confidence and your business.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 3/18/2020 01:06:00 PM