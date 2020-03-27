YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, March 27, 2020
Four out of 8 tests are negative here
The latest information on COVID-19 testing in Crittenden County was announced late Friday afternoon by Emergency Management Director Chuck Hoover.
Of the eight individuals who have now met the testing protocol in Crittenden County, four results are in and all have been negative.
Another four remain at the lab.
3/27/2020 09:03:00 PM
