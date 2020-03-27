Friday Update: Results are in on a third local case

|Kentucky's positive case map. Click Image to Enlarge.
To date, there have been a total of seven local residents who met the testing protocol and were tested, then isolated. Three of those tests have come back negative. The others remain outstanding, awaiting results from the lab.
Here are some other Friday updates:
•The Press will be hosting its third Friday Community Update Live at 3:30pm today on Facebook. You can view the news conference later on YouTube, Facebook or The-Press.com. Today’s guest panelists will be community leaders and 4-H Agent Leslea Barnes, who will discuss things you do with your children during this period of isolation. Today’s news conference is being presented by Tom Potter, your local State Farm Insurance agent.
•Cave in Rock Ferry is closed due to high water on the Ohio River. It could open back up by Monday.
•The schools are getting packets ready for student assignments for the next three weeks. Some are already prepared posted on Google Classroom. They can also be picked up at schools, but you must call ahead to the school first.