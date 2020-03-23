Gas prices continue to fall $1.99 at most stations

For the fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, plummeting 12.8 cents over the last week to $2.08 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel, meanwhile, fell 6.5 cents to $2.66 per gallon.
At gas pumps, the decline has been significant- one of the most notable declines seen in history, so far rivaling the decline seen during the Great Recession, but ultimately this drop may soon outperform the latter. Better than one in four gas stations nationally stands under $2 per gallon as of Monday morning, with 5% under $1.75 per gallon. The most common gas price across the country stands at $1.99 per gallon, followed by $1.89, $1.79 and $1.69. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.03 per gallon, while the lowest 10% average $1.59 per gallon. The median U.S. price is $1.97 per gallon, down sixteen cents in the last week while about 11 cents lower than the national average.