Governor orders more businesses to close

|Sports goods and clothing shops like Hodge's in Marion
are among the types of businesses that will have to close to
in-person, in-store traffic Monday. Here, owner Leroy Hodge
checks the store's stock of ammunition on Saturday after a
recent run on bullets and shotgun shells. See this week's printed
newspaper for more on how the closings will effect
Marion's retail industry and others who are out of work.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that new further restrictions are being placed on retail businesses in Kentucky.
The state also announced that the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky and eclipsed 100.
The new restrictions begin Monday at 8 p.m. All nonessential retail businesses are ordered to close to in-person traffic.
Among those that the closure order applies to
are the following stores:
- Clothing
- Entertainment
- Sporting goods
- Shoes
- Jewelry
- Florists
- Furniture
- Bookstores
- Auto dealers
Among the essential businesses that may remain open
to foot traffic are the following:
- Auto repair
- Auto parts stores
- Grocery stores
- Gas stations
- Liquor stores
- Banks
- Veterinary
- Pharmacies
- Drug stores