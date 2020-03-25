Here's How We're Adapting in Crittenden County

Austin Weist, a young pastor at Seven Springs Church in rural Crittenden County, is like many other ministers, he's trying to find new ways to reach his congregation and others.
Seven Springs Church hosted a drive-in style service last Sunday and more than 20 cars, with people in them of course, came to worship. Some were visitors who'd heard about the novel idea.
In response to his message, instead of getting 'Amens' those in cars were honking their horns.
"I thought that was pretty neat," the pastor said.
The pastor says he has some new ideas for this coming Sunday.
In this week’s newspaper, read more about this minister's ongoing plans, and how other people around Marion are adapting to the current crisis.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.