Thursday, March 26, 2020

Let Grant Rogers explain the WoodmenLife Annuity

Click Image to Enlarge
WoodmenLife offers investment options with guarantees.  An annuity is the ideal choice for many people, and Marion financial representative Grant Rogers can explain the benefits.

WoodmenLife Variable Annuity is an ideal place to put a maturing Certificate of Deposit or a 401(k) from your previous employer. There are also guaranteed death benefits.

Contact Grant Rogers at (270) 965-3333 to learn more.




Posted by at