Let's take a tour at Big Rivers WMA

Big Rivers Wildlife Management Area in northern Critttenden County and southern Union County is well on its way toward maturing into one of the state’s top WMAs, particularly for trophy whitetails, doves and small game.
Manager John Zimmer has been developing and overseeing the WMA since it opened six years ago.
The Press visited with the biologist recently and took note of his Top Six Points of Pride for the WMA.
Get the full story in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.