Library has free digital services

The library has digital resources that can be accessed, including Libby and Freading, online databases of book titles. The number of items that can be checked out at one time have increased as a result of the temporary closure of the library.
Genealogy research is being offered by library staff. Call or email the library, and the staff can search Ancestry.com for you.
WiFi is available outside the library. Stop street side or in the library parking lot to take advantage of the free WiFi.