Saturday, March 14, 2020

Life in Christ hosts Breakthrough Conference

Life in Christ Church in Crittenden County is hosting a Breakthrough Conference next week. 

Pastor Sue McDonald advises people who may be considering attending to watch for additional information on the church's Facebook page including a message from Pastor Chris McDonald.

The conference features Chris McDonald and four additional speakers nightly at 7 Sunday through Wednesday.

For more information, contact the church or refer to its Facebook page.


