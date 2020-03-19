PODCAST: Today's Crittenden Fiscal Court meeting

|Click Image to Listen
Due to social distancing suggestions, today's meeting was scantly attended yet remained open to the public. In order to make the meeting's discussions available to the general public, we are posting the audio here.
