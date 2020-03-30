Monday, March 30, 2020

Pool, golf & meal specials at MG&P

Mulligans Pizzeria & Pub is offering a free pizza every week while also committing $25 each week to a local food pantry. Every time you place an order, you have a chance to win a pizza of your choice.


Special golf and pool discounts were also announced this week. Marion Golf & Pool is offering extreme savings for annual memberships for both the golf course and pool. First-year membership for unlimited use of the golf course and pool is only $500.

While social distancing is in place, Mulligans continues carryout and delivery of made-from-scratch pizzas and other menu items including wings and fresh, hand-patted burgers Wednesday through Sunday.

Call for more information on any of these special savings.





