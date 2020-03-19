Results are in on first Crittenden COVID-19 test

The first COVID-19 test in Crittenden County has come back negative, according to Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
An individual has been tested and the results were clear for the virus.
In Kentucky, there have been 489 tests administered and 35 of them have proven positive, including one man in Lyon County.
If you think you might be positive for the virus, do not go directly to ER, clinic or hospital. First, call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 and file a report. You will then be advised how to proceed. See more at www.kycovid.ky.gov.