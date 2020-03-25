Schools roll out new student assignments

The following is a letter being sent to students this week about their new assignments:
Rocket Nation: We miss our students, and our thoughts, first and foremost, are that our Rocket families are healthy. As we prepare for the next two weeks of NTI work, we want to share some helpful reminders and procedures for access to school work at each of our schools.
Students will now complete work for March 30-April 3 and April 13-April 17. The week of April 6-10 remains spring break, and no work will be assigned. Please note, however, that April 13, originally scheduled as a teacher planning day, is now an NTI day for students.
At CCES, here are options for accessing new work:
- Paper packets can be picked up and dropped off in the lobby between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., beginning Thursday, March 26.
- Google classroom assignments will be added as needed.
- Please contact your child’s teacher, or call the CCES office at 270.965.2243, if you have any questions.
For CCES Pre-K:
- Packets available in the CCES lobby, beginning Wednesday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Boxes will be labeled with each teacher’s name. Pick up new packets (work for March 30-April 17) and sign for them. (You can return work for the first nine days in those teacher boxes.)
- If you cannot come to the school, please contact your child’s teacher to make other arrangements.
At CCMS, your child’s Care Connect teacher has contacted your student to see which method works best for him or her. Here are options for accessing the new work:
- Work for both weeks will be uploaded to students’ Google classrooms for those with Internet access by Sunday, March 29.
- Paper packets for both weeks may be picked up in the CCMS office, weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning Monday, March 30.
- Packets can be delivered to students via bus feeding routes, beginning Thursday, April 2. (Your student should have indicated this preference with his or her CC teacher, but parents also may phone the school at 270.965.5221 to confirm a delivery address.)
- If you are currently a 6th, 7th, or 8th grader enrolled in art this nine weeks, the work will be completely paper-based. Please pick up at CCMS or let us know if you need it delivered by phoning 270.965.5221.
At CCHS, here are options for accessing new work:
- Paper packets of work for Week 3 will be ready for pick up in the high school front office, beginning Friday, March 27. Work for Week 4 will be available by Thursday, April 2.
- All electronically-accessible work will be on course Google Classroom pages. If a student has electronic access, he/she will not receive paper copies.
- If a student needs paper copies of assignments, he or she must contact his or her teachers (many are available via email or Google Classroom) or the front office directly by phoning 270. 965.2248.
Electronic Access and Submissions:
As a reminder to all students and parents, free WiFi is available in the following business parking lots:
- CCES, CCMS, and CCHS (closest to the building)
- Marion Baptist Church
- Crittenden County Public Library
- McDonald’s
To practice social distancing and health precautions, we ask that you remain in your vehicles while accessing the WiFi at any of these locations.
Paper Submissions:
Collection boxes are available in each school lobby for paper/pencil submitted work and can be dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. If turning in work using this method, please observe social distancing rules and remain 6 feet away from the nearest person. After hours and on weekends, paper submissions can be left in any of the schools' outdoor mailboxes. Please make sure your student’s name is on his/her work and the teacher’s name who should receive the assignment is clearly labeled.