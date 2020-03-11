Show will go on: Old Kentucky Hayride

The Old Kentucky Hayride set for Saturday at Fohs Hall will go on as scheduled.
"Many have asked due to the heightened awareness surrounding the coronavirus and the flu. We completely respect and understand everyone 's personal decisions regarding attendance," the group putting on the event posted online Wednesdya.
"Your health and safety are priority! If you aren't able to make it Saturday night, we hope to see you in November," it added.
Proceeds from the The Hayride benefits Crittenden County Food Bank.
The show is sold out for this weekend.