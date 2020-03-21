Two more here are awaiting test results

LYON'S CASE OUT OF QUARANTINE
While Crittenden County’s number of patients tested for COVID-19 has reached five, the individual in Lyon County who was found to be positive on March 17 has been released from quarantine.
Pennyrile Public Health Director announced Saturday afternoon that the first positive case in the immediate area was allowed to leave isolation at about noon.
In Crittenden County, there are four outstanding tests awaiting results, but as of 4pm today no positive case of the virus has been found in this county.
Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Chuck Hoover said that two new tests were administered on Saturday. Two others had already been awaiting results. One test administered a few days ago on a local individual came back negative.
Hoover said the four local individuals who are awaiting test results have been quarantined.
For the latest on the virus’s affect on your community, stay tuned to The Crittenden Press printed edition and our website.