Unemployment app now by last name

The Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet is working expeditiously to better serve those who have been displaced from work during this frustrating and challenging time.
To expedite the process, Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims will be filed on a specific day of the week based on the first letter of your last name:
Sunday: A – D
Monday: E – H
Tuesday: I – L
Wednesday: M – P
Thursday: Q – U
Friday: V – Z (And all who missed their day)
(877) 369-5984 Unemployment Benefits - Telephone Claim Filing