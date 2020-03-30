YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
Ads
Obituaries
.
Monday, March 30, 2020
Water district open, lobby closed
Click Image to Enlarge
Like many businesses, the Crittenden-Livingston Water District remains open but its lobby is closed.
Payments may be made in the dropbox at the Salem office.
Anyone who needs to reach the water district, which serves rural customers in the two counties, may call during normal business hours.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
3/30/2020 10:48:00 AM
Older Post
Home