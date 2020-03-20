WEBCAST NEWS CONFERENCE 3:30pm Today

Facebook Live at our Facebook Page, then post to this website afterwards, a news conference with local leaders.
We are scheduled to have Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, Emergency Management Director Chuck Hoover and School Supt. Vince Clark as guests.
This news conference should provide the most recent local information with regard to the virus and its concerns.
Supt. Clark will be on a conference call with the governor leading up to the news conference, so we will likely have some fresh news about Kentucky schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear has listed a number of essential or critical businesses that may remain open at this point, among them are insurance companies.
Other businesses that have been deemed essential are those providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collections, retail grocery and consumer goods, home repair and hardware, auto repair, pharmacy, medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics, pet stores, warehousing, storage, distribution centers, public transpiration and hotel and commercial lodging, which is subject to CDC controls.