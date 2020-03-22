Sunday, March 22, 2020

Will you help keep obituaries free and available?

The Crittenden Press online posts obituaries on this website free to viewers. We are able to do this because of the generosity of funeral homes and readers who either advertise on this page or donate.

Additionally, The Press does not charge to print or post obituaries as do most newspapers across the country. Some charges hundreds of dollars. Like any business, however, we have to be supported by our customers and viewers. 
Funeral Homes - Flowers - Monuments
Gilbert Funeral Home / Myers Funeral Home / Boyd Funeral Directors
Louise's Flowers / Henry and Henry Monument Co.
-------------------------------------------------------
ARCHIVED OBITUARIES BY YEAR
2004 - 2005 - 2006 - 2007 - 2008 - 2009 - 2010 - 2011
2012 - 2013 - 2014 - 2015 - 2016 - 2017 - 2018 - 2019
-------------------------------------------------------




If you would like to ensure that this site continues to bring you free current obituaries and archives, please consider making a one-time or recurring contribution. The Press Online has been free for almost 20 yeas. It's now time to ask for a little help from our readers. Please consider making a contribution, however small or large it might be. Thank you.
Posted by at