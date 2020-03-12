Woman's Club celebrating big for 100 years

|Vintage photo of the Woman's Club building.
A century ago, sixteen local women met in each other’s homes and created what was originally a literary club with intentions of making a positive impact on the community. That original mission has only slightly changed over the past 100 years, as the woman’s club continues to enrich the lives of its members with educational programs and leave a positive impact on its community and the community’s youth.
As the club celebrates its 100th anniversary on Saturday, it warrants... read the rest of this article in the printed edition of The Crittenden Press or subscribe now to the full online e-edition.