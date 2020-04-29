YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Can we expect little league baseball, softball?
Spring soccer has already been cancelled.
Tanner Tabor, president of the Crittenden County Dugout Club, said there are no current plans to cancel recreational baseball and softball. However, there will clearly be a delay in the start of the season, which would have been starting now.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 4/29/2020 11:54:00 AM