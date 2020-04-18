City will start flushing lines Sunday

The City of Marion will be conducting a systematic flushing of its water lines starting Sunday night.
The flushing of hydrants will take place in different areas across town for a few hours each night through Sunday, April 26.
The city periodically flushes its drinking water distribution system to maintain quality. W
ater main flushing can result in discolored water. These conditions are not harmful and should not last very long. Briefly running the cold water through your tap may help to clear discolored water.