County Government Meeting Open to Public

BY CONFERENCE CALL ONLY
Regular April Meeting
Crittenden County Fiscal Court
5 p.m., Thursday, April 16
DIAL IN TO MEETING
1-877-309-2073
ACCESS CODE
899-110-661
Crittenden County Fiscal Court will not meet in person this month. Instead, its regular April meeting will be conducted via conference call, and the public is welcome to dial in.
There will be a period early in the meeting when guests will have an opportunity to speak, otherwise their lines will be muted while the court conducts its agenda. The public will continue to hear the audio, but public comments will not be taken again until the end of the meeting, the judge said.
Each member of the public who participates is asked to key in their name once they join the call.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m., on Thursday, April 16. Fiscal court meetings are generally at 8:30 a.m., on the third Thursday of each month. However, the court approved two evening meetings for 2020, in order to accommodate citizens who might otherwise be unable to attend daytime meetings.
“We are limited to 150 callers,” Judge-Executive Perry said. He does not anticipate overtaxing the system. Generally, there are only a handful of guests who attend court meetings.
To access the meeting’s conference call, dial in using the phone number in the gray box at left, then key in the access code. Court meetings usually last less than two hours.