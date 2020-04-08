YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
County judge calls for caution
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said some issues are starting arise, particularly one today where a deputy had to be dispatched to a local creek where a number of people had gathered to swim.
In addition to cautioning citizens that social distancing orders remain in effect, Deputy Chuck Hoover reminds everyone that streams are private property. Swimming without permission is also trespassing.
"We need to ensure the message gets out we must continue to isolate. This thing has the potential to explode on us and I don’t want to see that," the county judge said. "Just because we have better weather doesn’t dismiss the threat of this virus. It is crucial that we push through this and be vigilant in our protections of ourselves our families and our neighbors. Stay home and stay safe."
