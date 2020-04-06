Fields to be lit Wednesday for seniors

Crittenden County School District will join others in the Second Region to honor its senior spring sports athletes by lighting their sports venues at 8pm Wednesday night for 20 minute and 20 seconds.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring sports athletes have been negatively effected, particularly seniors who would have participated in their final seasons.
Lights at the park track and fields will be lit to honor these student-athletes. While the public is invited to drive by and honk in a show of support, they are asked to please not stop due to social distancing protocols.
Schools are closed through May 1. Spring sports seasons typically end the third week of May.