Firemen respond to blaze off Mott City Road

Multiple fire departments responded about noon today to a field fire off Mott City Road in southern Crittenden County.
Local firemen say that despite the greening up of the landscape, there’s still plenty of reason for concern, particularly with so many people off work for the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Hurley, chief of the Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department, said sage grass, other dry vegetation and leaves provide plenty of fuel for wildfires. With so many people laid off work and doing chores around their homes and farms, Hurley cautions everyone to continue exercising extreme care. So far, Crittenden County hasn’t had too many field fires this spring.
It is very important that people do not develop a false confidence during wet conditions, Hurley said.
Kentucky law designates Feb. 15 through April 30 as spring forest fire hazard season. During this time, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land between the hours of 6 a.m., and 6 p.m.
Burning is permitted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., as winds and humidity are generally lower. However, no one should burn unless the air is calm and there is adequate moisture in the air to prevent the spread of fire, the fire chief said. It is always illegal to start a fire any time of the year on or near timberland without taking all reasonable precautions to prevent it from spreading.
Hurley said that controlled burns no matter how large or small should be reported to central dispatching at 270-965-3500. Reporting your intentions to burn – within guidelines – ahead of time is necessary so that fire departments are not paged out to the control burn, if it happens to be reported by neighbors or motorists.
One of the leading causes of forest fires in Kentucky is fire accidentally escaping when people burn trash or unwanted material. It is illegal to burn garbage or any other materials except natural plant matter. Fires should be attended at all times.