Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Former state prosecutor Greenwell, 78, dies
Greenwell grew up in Union County and opened a law practice in Marion in 1968 after earning a law degree from the University of Louisville.
He served as the state’s attorney for Crittenden, Union and Webster counties, and also was formerly the county attorney in Crittenden County.
Greenwell was a active in community affairs throughout his professional career in Marion, and for a time, he was a sports correspondent for The Crittenden Press.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Greenwell's complete obituary will appear in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
