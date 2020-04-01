Grocery workers can get child-care assistance

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that child-care options were expanding to included children of grocery store workers.
“We need them. We know our food supply is safe, but we need enough people that are there stocking the shelves day in and day out," the governor said.
When cases first started occuring in the state, interim guidance was issued for establishing partnerships between approved health care facilities and limited-duration child care programs to support child care for employees of health care entities, first responders (Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire Departments), corrections officers and Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) workers. The guidance is online at chfs.ky.gov under child care facilities. Grocery store employees will be able to use the same resources.
Bright Beginnings in Marion has been certified by the state to care for children identified by the governor's program.