Monday, April 13, 2020

Livingston County reports first positive case

Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber announced this afternoon on social media that his county has confirmed its first cases of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Gruber said the individual that tested positive is a 27-year-old man.

The man is self-quarantined at home.

The health department is currently conducting a contact investigation.

Until today, Livingston was one of just 20 counties in Kentucky that had not reported a case since then pandemic began. Additionally, Livingston was previously just one of four counties west of Bowling Green without a confirmed case.

