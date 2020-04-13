YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 13, 2020
Livingston County reports first positive case
In a Facebook post, Gruber said the individual that tested positive is a 27-year-old man.
The man is self-quarantined at home.
The health department is currently conducting a contact investigation.
Until today, Livingston was one of just 20 counties in Kentucky that had not reported a case since then pandemic began. Additionally, Livingston was previously just one of four counties west of Bowling Green without a confirmed case.
