Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Livingston has a second virus case


Livingston County has confirmed its second case of COVID-19. This case is directly related to the original one confirmed earlier this week.

According to a post on social media by Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber, the new positive case was confirmed after individuals close to the first case were monitored and tested.

The new case is a 36-year-old man and he is self-quarantined at home.

A 27-year-old man was confirmed positive on Monday. He, too, is self-quarantined at home.

Until this week, Livingston was one of just 20 counties in Kentucky that had not reported a case since then pandemic began.


Posted by at