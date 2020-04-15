YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Livingston has a second virus case
Livingston County has confirmed its second case of COVID-19. This case is directly related to the original one confirmed earlier this week.
According to a post on social media by Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber, the new positive case was confirmed after individuals close to the first case were monitored and tested.
The new case is a 36-year-old man and he is self-quarantined at home.
A 27-year-old man was confirmed positive on Monday. He, too, is self-quarantined at home.
Until this week, Livingston was one of just 20 counties in Kentucky that had not reported a case since then pandemic began.
