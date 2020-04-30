Look who's on our show Friday!

The local bluegrass music trio will join The Press at historic Fohs Hall for a sit-down interview about music, cars and coronavirus. They will be promoting their Saturday classic car parade that will drive by nursing homes in Marion and Salem, and discussing their weekly live concert that is broadcast Saturday nights while the virus has us homebound.
Don't miss CrittendenPress NewsTalk at 11am Friday LIVE from Fohs Hall on Facebook. You can watch the run-run, too, on YouTube, The-Press.com and Facebook.
This week's show is sponsored by Tom Potter your Marion State Farm Agent and Frazer and Massey Law Firm.