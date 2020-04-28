Masked is the only way to go

Effective May 11, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians will be asked to wear face masks in public, as the state begins to slowly reopen.
This new requirement will be for people working in areas of the economy that have restarted. Workers, shoppers and consumers will need to be masked any time they will be around other people.
The governor said the move to requiring masks is part of a new normal that will likely be around for months, at least until there is a COVID-19 vaccine. Beshear said masks are key to personal protection. It will keep the wearer and others nearby protected.
Medical-grade masks are not necessary, only cloth ones. Many in the community are starting to make them. Read more about this and get other COVID updates and local news in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.