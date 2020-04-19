YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Missing Salem man found
Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert was summoned to an area off Ky. 855 South in rural Crittenden County early Sunday morning to investigate an apparent suicide.
Gilbert said Gary “Gabby” Cowan’s body was discovered in a remote area by a turkey hunter. Cowan was dressed in the same clothing that he was wearing when he was last seen in the Shelby Store and Johnson Road area of Livingston County, which across country isn’t too far from where he was found. Cowan is believed to have died the day he went missing on Jan. 21.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 4/19/2020 02:11:00 PM