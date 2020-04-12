YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, April 12, 2020
No longer a symbol of terror
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church rests in a subtle valley in rural Crittenden County. These three crosses rising in front of the church may not stand on a hillside outside of Jerusalem, but their firm witness bears as a reminder of what happened at Golgotha, or Calvary, almost 2,000 years ago.
Today, Christians celebrate Easter, the arisen Christ.
It is in troubled times like these that the strength and promise of the cross fosters a sense of comfort. Once a symbol of terror, the cross is today testimony that through hope and faith, fear can indeed be subdued.
Over the last few weeks there has been so much lost, so much sacrificed because of this terrible pandemic, yet let us never forget the greatest sacrifice of all. For through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we can all be saved.
May God bless you all as we rejoice in a celebration of the resurrection of the Lord and Savior of the world.
So, however you find to mark this day, know that He is here.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 4/12/2020 03:12:00 AM