Monday, April 20, 2020
No more school this academic year
Crittenden County Supt. Vince Clark cautions students and parents, however, that NTI days will continue.
Clark said state law requires every school district to meet a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours. The superintendent said students here should reach that threshold sometime in mid May. Until then, remote-learning programs will continue.
Further details will be rolled out later, including how teachers will administer grades and end-of-year events like graduation. Crittenden County had hoped to delay long enough for an in-person graduation ceremony, but new guidelines announced by the governor today eliminate any in-person school active until after June 30 at the earliest.
