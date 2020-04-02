YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 2, 2020
No school until after May 1
Vince Clark, superintendent of Crittenden County Schools, is holding out hope that students can get back to the classroom at some point this academic year, but he admits that such optimism is dwindling daily as the pandemic continues to expand.
“I am hopeful that we can have a week or two of school,” Clark said.
In Crittenden County, the last regularly scheduled student-day on the school calendar is Wednesday, May 20. With Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement today that all schools will remain closed through May 1, that would leave only a dozen classroom days for the remainder of the school year – if nothing else changes.
Clark said options for graduation, return of Chromebooks and textbooks and other logistical issues are already being formulated by school officials in case the academic year is completely cancelled. Read more in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
