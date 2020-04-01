Pandemic Hits Home: Breaking News on Virus

BREAKING NEWS
Pandemic Hits Home
Posted Live Wednesday evening with
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom
and Pennyrile Health Director Jim Tolley.
FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE
A 59-year-old woman from Crittenden County has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
The announcement was made during a Crittenden Press Live news conference at about 7 p.m., Wednesday. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and Pennyrile Area Health Director Jim Tolley provided a brief statement confirming the findings, but did not take questions during the news conference.
Two additional individuals who are “closely associated” with the patient have also been quarantined. One of the individuals is symptomatic, Judge Newcom said, and that person has been tested. The second individual associated with the victim has not shown any symptoms.
The local health department has been working to identify any other individuals who might have come into contact with the carrier.
“We have been expecting this for a while,” Judge Newcom said before he read a prepared statement.
Local leaders learned of the positive test Wednesday afternoon.
Tolley said the health department is working tirelessly on the matter and urged the entire community to offer up prayer, particularly for healthcare providers and first responders.
“Please social distance and help us to minimize COVID-19 in Crittenden County,” Tolley said.
Stay tuned to The Crittenden Press and the The-Press.com for all the latest information on the pandemic and how it is affecting this community.