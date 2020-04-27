Practitioners starting to reopen today

Local healthcare practitioners – including chiropractors and the eye doctor – who had previously been forced to close by state guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to reopen.
On Thursday Gov. Andy Beshear announced that health care facilities can resume non-urgent/emergent health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services. Also, physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists may restart today. Dental offices may also, but there are added restrictions in place for dentists.
Most in Marion have now reopened, and some on different hours than normal. You may contact your local practitioner by phone to set up an appointment and to find out what special guidelines might exist for office visits.