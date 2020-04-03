Riverview Park now closed to camping

Non-resident hunters face challenges
Following the Gov. Andy Beshear's lead in closing all state parks to camping and overnight lodging, Crittenden County has closed its only public campground.
Effective today, there will no longer be any overnight camping allowed at Riverview Park on the former Dam 50 area.
Riverview Park will otherwise remain open, although use of playground equipment is prohibited.
The governor has also issued a travel ban on people coming into Kentucky from out of state. They must self-quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to move about freely. The order will have a major affect on the upcoming wild turkey season. Further details about those challenges for non-resident hunters will be forthcoming.
The youth turkey season is this weekend and the statewide season is April 18 - May 10. Hunting has a large economic impact in Crittenden County.