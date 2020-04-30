YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Riverview Park to reopen for camping
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced today that Riverview Park at the Dam 50 area will reopen for camping this weekend.
The park on the Ohio River with seven camper sites has been closed for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newcom said he received the okay from the Kentucky Department for Public Health to allow camping to return. The judge stressed that hygiene and social distancing should be strictly observed by those using the facility.
Camping sites must be reserved at the Marion Welcome Center and there is a small fee for overnight usage.
