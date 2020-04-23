Southside development begins

Early indications are that this will be a second location for Dollar General. Officials at DG told The Press last October that it was looking for a location to build a second store in Marion.
The lot was recently purchased by a development company in Jackson, Tenn., which has previously built a number of Dollar General stores.
The Press has reached out to DG and the contractor. We should have additional details for next week's printed edition of the newspaper.
Marion already has a 9,100 square foot Dollar General store on Sturigs Road, which opened in August 2008.