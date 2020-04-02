Thursday, April 2, 2020

State Parks will be open during daytime only

As part of an ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced today that Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public for daytime use only.

Effective Friday, April 3, Kentucky State Parks will suspend all overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds until further notice. All upcoming reservations will be canceled, and refunds will be issued.

Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Park visitors will have access to park trails and scenic sites during these designated hours. Golf courses will remain open. Park visitors are encouraged to check the website for golf course hours of operation.

All state park lodges, cabins, playgrounds and campgrounds will be closed. Food service will also be suspended until further notice.

