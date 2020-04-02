YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 2, 2020
State Parks will be open during daytime only
Effective Friday, April 3, Kentucky State Parks will suspend all overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds until further notice. All upcoming reservations will be canceled, and refunds will be issued.
Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Park visitors will have access to park trails and scenic sites during these designated hours. Golf courses will remain open. Park visitors are encouraged to check the website for golf course hours of operation.
All state park lodges, cabins, playgrounds and campgrounds will be closed. Food service will also be suspended until further notice.
