Monday, April 6, 2020
Third confirmed case of COVID-19 here
Crittenden County has a third confirmed case of COVID-19.
The patient is the 65-year-old husband of a 59-year-old woman who last week was diagnosed as the first case in Crittenden County.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the husband has been hospitalized. A third person who had been in close contact with the couple remains quarantined at home, and shall remain there for another 14 days. That individual has shown no symptoms.
The other active case, which was confirmed over the weekend, is a 56-year-old woman, who is quarantined at home.
