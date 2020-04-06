Monday, April 6, 2020

Tourism promoting local restaurants

Click Image to Enlarge
Restaurants, convenience stores and grocery store delis located within the city of Marion remain open amid the ongoing closures due to COVID-19.  The City of Marion Tourism commission encourages local residents to support these restaurants, all of which are offering carryout or delivery. Many had not previously offered delivery, but added the service in order to keep as many employees working as possible and to further serve their community. One restaurant, The Front Porch, is temporarily closed.

One way to further help these restaurants is to buy gift certificates, whether you need one for a gift right now or not.  Purchasing a gift certificate helps pump a little more cash into the establishments, many of which have seen declines in traffic due to stay at home recommendations and statewide closures of non-essential businesses. Experts suggest that buying a gift certificate now helps the businesses, and you'll have it to give as a gift when you need it or when you choose to use it yourself.


Posted by at