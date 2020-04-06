Tourism promoting local restaurants

|Click Image to Enlarge
One way to further help these restaurants is to buy gift certificates, whether you need one for a gift right now or not. Purchasing a gift certificate helps pump a little more cash into the establishments, many of which have seen declines in traffic due to stay at home recommendations and statewide closures of non-essential businesses. Experts suggest that buying a gift certificate now helps the businesses, and you'll have it to give as a gift when you need it or when you choose to use it yourself.