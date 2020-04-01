Virus case confirmed in Caldwell County

Caldwell County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.
The diagnosis was announced yesterday in a news conference that included Caldwell County authorities and Pennyrile District Health Department Director Jim Tolley.
The infected person is a 58-year-old woman, who reportedly has had very little contact with others. Because of that confirmed case, at least one other person has been placed in quarantine.
So far, Crittenden and Livingston counties have no confirmed cases.
Nearby Hopkins County is seeing its number of cases rise rapidly, prompting authorities there to implore residents to heed the advice of health organizations and stay home. The City of Madisonville’s Facebook page, says the community has seen an increase from two confirmed cases on March 26 to 26 confirmed cases on March 31, partly because large groups are still gathering.