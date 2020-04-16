WEBCAST: Interview with local COVID-19 survivor

This week, The Crittenden Press talked with Anna Hillyard of Marion, who is a nurse and COVID-19 survivor. This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press included a front-page article about Hillyard's recovery from the virus.
To listen to our entire interview, GO HERE for audio only, or GO HERE for the YouTube link. Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel in order to receive future video and audio news reports.
Today's podcast interview is brought to you by Hunt Law Firm in Marion.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press